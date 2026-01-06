Next Article
Delhi inks deal with RBI to borrow at lower rates
Delhi just signed a new agreement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), letting the city borrow money from the market at about 7% interest—way down from the old 12-13%.
This move is set to make funding big projects a lot more affordable.
RBI steps in as Delhi's banker
Starting January 9, 2026, RBI will handle Delhi's banking and debt management.
The central bank will invest any extra cash Delhi has each day, helping earn interest instead of letting money sit idle.
Plus, Delhi can now tap into quick funds for short-term needs without paying high emergency rates.
Where's the money going?
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared that all borrowed funds are strictly for building things—think Yamuna cleanup, better drainage, safer drinking water, upgraded hospitals, smoother transport, and new roads.