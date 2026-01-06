Maharashtra village's birth numbers spark cyber fraud probe
A tiny village in Maharashtra, Shendurusani, suddenly reported over 27,000 births in just three months—way more than its entire population of about 1,400 people.
This bizarre spike set off alarms during a special verification drive of the Civil Registration System (CRS), hinting at possible cyber fraud and fake record entries.
Hacked logins traced to Mumbai; SIT steps in
Investigators found that CRS login credentials had been compromised and used from outside the area, confirming suspicions of digital tampering.
An FIR was filed under cybercrime laws. The state's Chief Minister ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after officials confirmed the records were illegal.
Police have already arrested a 20-year-old from Bihar linked to the case, and he'll remain in custody as the probe digs deeper into how this identity scam happened.