Uttarakhand HC frees man jailed since age 15 after 13 years behind bars
India
The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the release of a man who spent 13 years in prison for murder and attempted robbery—after discovering he was only 15 when the crime happened.
He'd been serving a life sentence for years, but his real age only came to light much later.
Why this matters: Juvenile rights recognized
A fresh investigation confirmed his birthdate, proving he was legally a minor at the time.
Under Indian law, minors can't get life sentences or serve more than three years for such crimes.
The court said it's never too late to raise juvenile status, so even though his conviction stands, he's finally free—highlighting how important it is to protect young people's rights in the justice system.