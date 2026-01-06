Scindia's son injured after sudden car brake in Shivpuri India Jan 06, 2026

Maha Aryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, got hurt on Monday when he was standing through a car's sunroof to greet people while traveling through the Pichhore constituency after attending events in Kolaras.

The driver braked suddenly, and Maha Aryaman hit his chest against the sunroof.