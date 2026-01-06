Scindia's son injured after sudden car brake in Shivpuri
Maha Aryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, got hurt on Monday when he was standing through a car's sunroof to greet people while traveling through the Pichhore constituency after attending events in Kolaras.
The driver braked suddenly, and Maha Aryaman hit his chest against the sunroof.
Quick hospital visit, stable now
He later developed chest pain and was taken to Shivpuri District Hospital.
Tests showed a muscular injury—doctors gave him medication, a support belt, and kept him under observation for 40 minutes.
Doctors later confirmed he was stable.
Kept going but changed plans
Even with the injury, Maha Aryaman continued most of his two-day tour but had to skip his Chanderi stop.
Local MLAs updated everyone about the change while BJP workers gathered at the hospital and police handled security.