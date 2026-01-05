Next Article
Telangana: Young Dalit doctor dies by suicide after facing caste discrimination
India
A 23-year-old Dalit house surgeon at Siddipet Government Medical College died by suicide on January 4, after a senior resident doctor—who had promised to marry her—refused because of caste differences.
She reportedly injected herself with herbicide in her hostel room and passed away during treatment.
Her journey, and what's happening now
Coming from a poor family in Jogulamba-Gadwal district, she was known for excelling in academics and sports since joining MBBS in 2020.
Her parents are laborers; her sister works as a software engineer.
Police have arrested the accused under abetment to suicide and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following a complaint from the victim's sister.