Tamil Nadu to give 20 lakh free laptops to college students
Tamil Nadu just kicked off the 'Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil' (The World in Your Hands) scheme, aiming to hand out free laptops to 20 lakh students in government-run higher education institutions (including colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs) over the next two years.
The first batch—10 lakh laptops—is rolling out now.
These aren't basic models either: think Dell, Acer, or HP with Intel i3 or Ryzen 3 chips, 8GB RAM, and speedy SSD storage running Windows 11 or BOSS Linux.
Why does this matter?
If you're a student in Tamil Nadu, this could be a game-changer for your studies and future job prospects.
The scheme is all about making sure everyone has access to tech—especially those who might not afford it otherwise.
It's also part of a bigger push by the state to boost digital skills and bridge the digital divide with other programs like scholarships and monthly aid for students.