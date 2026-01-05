'No digital arrest': Yogi Adityanath warns against cyber scams
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is urging everyone to watch out for cyber fraud, especially scams where criminals pretend to be police and threaten a "digital arrest" over video calls or WhatsApp.
He made it clear: there's no such thing as a legal "digital arrest" in India.
Why this matters:
Scammers are tricking people—often by accusing them of money laundering or drug crimes—to get money.
Adityanath advised not to share personal info like photos, locations, or OTPs online since it can be misused.
If you spot anything fishy, report it at 1930 and help spread the word, especially to seniors who might be more at risk.
What UP is doing about it:
Every district in UP now has its own cybercrime unit and help desks at all police stations.
The state even released an awareness film that quickly went viral—showing just how big this issue has become.