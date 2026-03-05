Indore youth dies by suicide after being slapped by cop

Here's what led to the incident

Raj had been struggling with mental health issues for months.

Late Wednesday night/early Thursday, he went downstairs because of the heat but was stopped by the building guard for being out late. An argument followed, and police were called.

Despite relatives explaining Raj's condition, a policeman reportedly slapped him even as he apologized.

The police then tried counseling Raj and his mother about his ongoing treatment before leaving—but within an hour, Raj jumped in front of his mother.

Police are investigating; a postmortem is underway.