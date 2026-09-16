Indore's Musakhedi teenager Krishna Panwar fatally stabbed during Ganesh procession
India
A 16-year-old boy, Krishna Panwar, lost his life after a fight broke out during a Ganesh idol procession in Indore's Musakhedi area on September 14.
The argument among some boys turned violent, leading to Krishna being fatally stabbed.
Another teen, Sahil Rathore, 15, was also hurt but is recovering.
Indore police file murder FIR
The trouble reportedly started when the accused, also 16, pushed the others while everyone was dancing.
Police have filed an FIR for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are actively searching for the suspect.
Krishna was declared dead at MY Hospital due to chest injuries.
Authorities say teams have been formed to nab the accused.