Indrajit Chatterjee to leave West Bengal SIR tribunal citing commute

Retired Justice Indrajit Chatterjee has decided to step down from West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) tribunal, mainly because of the long daily commute.

He shared, "The government is spending a lot on my vehicle and pilot car. But I have to commute 70 to 80km from my residence, which takes three to four hours every day. It is difficult to continue under such circumstances,"

Chatterjee plans to leave by November 2, following a similar exit by former Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam earlier this year.