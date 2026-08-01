Indraprastha Gas Limited raises Delhi CNG by ₹3.89 per kg
India
Heads up if you use CNG: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced that CNG will get costlier by ₹3.89 per kg, and the price will stand at ₹86.98 a kg in Delhi from August 29, effective 6am.
IGL says this is because getting natural gas from abroad has become much more expensive lately.
Geopolitics, shipping and demand push prices
Blame it on global issues: tensions in West Asia (think U.S.-Iran crisis), shipping troubles through the Strait of Hormuz, and Europe stocking up on gas for winter have all pushed international prices way up.
Plus, with India's growing economy and more people using CNG, demand is rising.
Even with this hike, IGL points out that CNG is still one of the most affordable fuel options around.