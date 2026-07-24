Indresh Kumar accuses CJP of foreign interference in Wangchuk protest
Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has claimed that Sonam Wangchuk's recent protest is no longer just a local movement. He believes "foreign forces" have taken over.
Kumar pointed to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), calling it an "agency of foreign forces."
He also urged Wangchuk not to let the movement lose its Indian identity.
Indresh Kumar warns Jantar Mantar youth
Kumar asked the young people visiting the protest site in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to be cautious and "not become puppets or agents of those who betray and deceive the nation," suggesting that opposition parties might be using the protest to distract from NEET exam controversies.
He also criticized Pakistan for allegedly stirring unrest in India, referencing recent violence in Kashmir.
This all comes after Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike supporting CJP's demands on July 23.