Indresh Kumar accuses CJP of foreign interference in Wangchuk protest

Kumar asked the young people visiting the protest site in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to be cautious and "not become puppets or agents of those who betray and deceive the nation," suggesting that opposition parties might be using the protest to distract from NEET exam controversies.

He also criticized Pakistan for allegedly stirring unrest in India, referencing recent violence in Kashmir.

This all comes after Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike supporting CJP's demands on July 23.