Induction cooktops flying off shelves as LPG crisis looms
With liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies tight due to West Asia conflicts, induction cooktops are flying off shelves: sales have jumped from just a few thousand to about 1-2 lakh (100,000-200,000) units a day.
Delhi NCR factories are planning to run overtime to keep up, making sure people have cooking options while gas is in short supply.
Manufacturers, government, and panic buying
Manufacturers, backed by the Central Radio and Electronic Merchant Association, are ramping up production so stores don't run out.
Sanjay Nagpal said a meeting was held with manufacturers and factories are planning to run overtime to increase production.
Prices will only go up slightly, mostly because of raw material costs, says general secretary Rakesh Arora.
Meanwhile, the government is reserving LPG for essentials and asking everyone not to panic buy.
Officials say they're closely watching the situation.