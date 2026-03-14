Induction cooktops flying off shelves as LPG crisis looms

Manufacturers, government, and panic buying

Manufacturers, backed by the Central Radio and Electronic Merchant Association, are ramping up production so stores don't run out.

Sanjay Nagpal said a meeting was held with manufacturers and factories are planning to run overtime to increase production.

Prices will only go up slightly, mostly because of raw material costs, says general secretary Rakesh Arora.

Meanwhile, the government is reserving LPG for essentials and asking everyone not to panic buy.

Officials say they're closely watching the situation.