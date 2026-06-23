Indus Towers, Northern Railways install 500 free sanitary napkin machines

Aligned with India's Menstrual Hygiene Scheme

These machines are part of an initiative aligned with India's Menstrual Hygiene Scheme under the National Health Mission, aiming to make menstrual health support easy for everyone.

Stations in the Delhi, Firozpur, Ambala, Moradabad, and Lucknow divisions are covered.

Indus Towers says it's all about sustainable solutions and making travel more comfortable for millions of women.

Northern Railways's General Manager Rajesh Kumar Pandey adds that this project is focused on dignity and convenience, helping female commuters feel respected every step of the way.