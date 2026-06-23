Indus Towers, Northern Railways install 500 free sanitary napkin machines
Good news for women travelers: Indus Towers and Northern Railways have teamed up to install 500 vending machines offering free sanitary napkins across 175 stations.
This Nari Samman initiative means you can grab a napkin anytime, no charge, and so far, 30 million napkins have already been dispensed.
Aligned with India's Menstrual Hygiene Scheme
These machines are part of an initiative aligned with India's Menstrual Hygiene Scheme under the National Health Mission, aiming to make menstrual health support easy for everyone.
Stations in the Delhi, Firozpur, Ambala, Moradabad, and Lucknow divisions are covered.
Indus Towers says it's all about sustainable solutions and making travel more comfortable for millions of women.
Northern Railways's General Manager Rajesh Kumar Pandey adds that this project is focused on dignity and convenience, helping female commuters feel respected every step of the way.