Infamous Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar found dead in Ajmer jail

Rajasthan Police probe Jagan Gurjar death

Gurjar made headlines for years across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh: his rap sheet included murder, robbery, and extortion.

He even made waves during the 2008 Gurjar reservation protests by allegedly threatening Dholpur Palace.

Despite an 11 lakh bounty on him, he managed to avoid capture until he surrendered in 2018.

Now, Rajasthan Police are investigating his death in custody; forensic teams have gathered evidence and are questioning Vishnu as part of their probe.