Infamous Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar found dead in Ajmer jail
Jagan Gurjar, one of Chambal's most infamous dacoits with over 100 criminal cases to his name, was found dead in his Ajmer jail barracks on Monday.
The discovery happened during a routine check after lockdown hours.
Gurjar had been sharing the space with another inmate, Vishnu, who is linked to a separate murder case.
Rajasthan Police probe Jagan Gurjar death
Gurjar made headlines for years across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh: his rap sheet included murder, robbery, and extortion.
He even made waves during the 2008 Gurjar reservation protests by allegedly threatening Dholpur Palace.
Despite an 11 lakh bounty on him, he managed to avoid capture until he surrendered in 2018.
Now, Rajasthan Police are investigating his death in custody; forensic teams have gathered evidence and are questioning Vishnu as part of their probe.