Infinity Vizag-2026 draws 400 participants to boost Visakhapatnam tech hub

Infinity Vizag-2026 just wrapped up in Visakhapatnam, bringing together around 400 people, startup founders, CEOs, and students, all focused on turning the city into a major tech hub.

The event connected industry leaders with early-stage entrepreneurs and created space for big ideas and fresh collaborations.

Notable names like Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Scientist-F and Officer-in-Charge Suresh Batha and Ratan Tata Innovation Hub CEO Ravi Eswarapu were in the mix.