Infinity Vizag-2026 draws 400 participants to boost Visakhapatnam tech hub
Infinity Vizag-2026 just wrapped up in Visakhapatnam, bringing together around 400 people, startup founders, CEOs, and students, all focused on turning the city into a major tech hub.
The event connected industry leaders with early-stage entrepreneurs and created space for big ideas and fresh collaborations.
Notable names like Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Scientist-F and Officer-in-Charge Suresh Batha and Ratan Tata Innovation Hub CEO Ravi Eswarapu were in the mix.
Panels highlight AI driven services, GCCs
Panel talks highlighted booming fields like AI-driven services and Global Capability Centers (GCCs).
ITAAP President-designate and Pro-Vigil Senior Director Kishore Dasari emphasized that real progress happens when policymakers, educators, and businesses work together.
Networking sessions gave students and founders a chance to swap ideas with experienced pros, helping bridge what's taught in classrooms with what companies actually need.