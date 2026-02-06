Influencer known as 'Nonsane' arrested over molestation charges

Adhikary allegedly kept her locked in his house for 20 hours

According to the complaint, Adhikary allegedly kept her locked in his house for nearly 20 hours—from 9:30pm on February 2 to 5pm the next day—during which he reportedly assaulted her physically and touched her inappropriately.

She filed an FIR at Behala police station; charges include assault and molestation under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

While Adhikary hasn't commented publicly yet, the case has sparked strong reactions online.

Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya called the arrest "political persecution," linking it to his past criticism of the state government and his reels about women's safety.