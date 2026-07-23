INS Malvan commissioned in Karwar built by Cochin Shipyard
India
INS Malvan, the navy's newest anti-submarine ship, was officially commissioned in Karwar, Karnataka.
Built mostly with Indian-made parts by Cochin Shipyard, the ship is named after a coastal town in Maharashtra and is packed with advanced sonar technology to spot sneaky submarines in shallow waters.
INS Malvan joins 16 ship plan
With its Bagh Nakha (Tiger's Claw) crest showing off its bold spirit, INS Malvan is part of a bigger plan: 16 ships like this will help protect India's coastline and ports.
By handling threats close to shore, these ships free up larger warships for deep-sea missions and make India's maritime defenses stronger and more flexible.