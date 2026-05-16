INS Sunayna arrives Colombo Port with 16-country crew under SAGAR
India
INS Sunayna, an Indian Navy ship with crew from 16 countries (including Sri Lanka), has arrived at Colombo Port as part of the IOS SAGAR initiative.
The visit is all about building stronger ties and teamwork among nations in the Indian Ocean, and follows a journey that started in Mumbai last month.
Crew hold cultural outreach before exercise
While in Colombo, the multinational crew will join cultural events, connect with local navy personnel, chat with students, and meet members of the Indian community.
The visit wraps up on May 18 with a joint exercise between the Indian and Sri Lankan navies, another step toward regional peace and maritime security.