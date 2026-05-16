INS Sunayna arrives Colombo Port with 16-country crew under SAGAR India May 16, 2026

INS Sunayna, an Indian Navy ship with crew from 16 countries (including Sri Lanka), has arrived at Colombo Port as part of the IOS SAGAR initiative.

The visit is all about building stronger ties and teamwork among nations in the Indian Ocean, and follows a journey that started in Mumbai last month.