INS Tarangini, Ikshak join rescue ops after US torpedo hits ship
India
The Indian Navy has jumped into action, sending two ships—INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak—to join a search and rescue operation and search for missing personnel after it was hit by a US torpedo near Galle on March 4, 2026.
The rescue is being led by Sri Lanka, with extra support from a maritime patrol aircraft.
How the 2 ships are helping
INS Tarangini, usually busy training naval cadets in classic sailing skills, happened to be nearby and reached the scene quickly.
INS Ikshak specializes in mapping out safe sea routes with detailed nautical charts.
Together, they're showing how India's Navy can step up for both emergencies and international teamwork at sea.