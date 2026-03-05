INS Tarangini, Ikshak join rescue ops after US torpedo hits ship India Mar 05, 2026

The Indian Navy has jumped into action, sending two ships—INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak—to join a search and rescue operation and search for missing personnel after it was hit by a US torpedo near Galle on March 4, 2026.

The rescue is being led by Sri Lanka, with extra support from a maritime patrol aircraft.