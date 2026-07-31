INS Vikrant is India's 1st homebuilt carrier commissioned in 2022
India
INS Vikrant is making waves as India's first aircraft carrier built entirely at home, commissioned in 2022.
The ship carries on a proud legacy: the original Vikrant (once HMS Hercules from Britain) helped India win the 1971 war by enforcing a naval blockade.
Now, the new Vikrant stands as a symbol of how far Indian shipbuilding has come.
Vikrant built by 500+ Indian firms
More than 500 Indian companies teamed up to make this carrier, with 76% of its parts made locally by value.
Weighing in at 43,000 metric tons and able to launch 30 aircraft, INS Vikrant boosts India's power in the Indian Ocean and shows just how much local innovation can achieve.