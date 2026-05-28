INSAT-3DS detects 2,500-km cloud band to break north India heatwave
India
A huge 2,500-km cloud band stretching from Pakistan across northwest India to the Bay of Bengal has been picked up by the INSAT-3DS satellite.
Meteorologists say this weather system is about to break the ongoing heatwave in parts of north India, including Delhi and Haryana, finally bringing cooler days after record-high late-May temperatures.
Western disturbance fuels north India storms
Thanks to a western disturbance mixing with moisture from both seas, expect thunderstorms, gusty winds, and scattered showers across much of north India.
Mountain regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could see moderate to heavy rain over the next few days, so get ready for some welcome relief from all that heat.