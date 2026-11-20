Cyclone Avkan showed up with uneven clouds and strong winds of 70-80km/h, with gusts reaching 90km/h, across eastern India.

Cyclone Arnab was the powerhouse here, with massive cloud bands over the Bay of Bengal and gusts reaching 150km/h.

Cyclone Murasu was more compact but still packed a punch with its dense core and sustained winds of 100-110km/h, with gusts reaching 120km/h.

Turns out, no two cyclones are ever quite the same, even if they start in similar spots!