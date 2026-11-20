INSAT-3DS satellite reveals distinct appearances of 3 Indian cyclones
INSAT-3DS satellite images just gave us a cool behind-the-scenes look at three recent cyclones Avkan, Arnab, and Murasu that hit India's coast.
Even though they all formed in the same ocean area, each cyclone looked and acted pretty differently from space.
Avkan, Arnab, Murasu showed varied intensities
Cyclone Avkan showed up with uneven clouds and strong winds of 70-80km/h, with gusts reaching 90km/h, across eastern India.
Cyclone Arnab was the powerhouse here, with massive cloud bands over the Bay of Bengal and gusts reaching 150km/h.
Cyclone Murasu was more compact but still packed a punch with its dense core and sustained winds of 100-110km/h, with gusts reaching 120km/h.
Turns out, no two cyclones are ever quite the same, even if they start in similar spots!