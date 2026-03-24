Karnataka drafts policy to ban social media for under-16s

The Karnataka government has introduced a draft policy to tackle the mental health effects of excessive screen time among school students. This follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah' s proposal to ban social media for children under 16, making Karnataka the first Indian state to consider such a restriction. The policy was developed by various agencies, including the Department of Health and Family Welfare and KSMHA, after consulting over 70 experts.

Addiction statistics Nearly 25% adolescents addicted to internet: Study According to The Indian Express, the draft policy cites Indian studies that show nearly 25% of adolescents are addicted to the internet, leading to anxiety, sleep disturbances, and declining academic performance. It emphasizes the need for training programs for teachers and parents on digital overuse and mental health concerns. The committee recommends that schools form a Digital Safety and Wellness Committee with principals, counselors, teachers, student representatives, and cybercrime police officers.

Curbing screen time Tech-free zones, digital literacy in curriculum recommended The draft policy also suggests schools limit recreational screen time to one hour per day and incorporate digital literacy into the curriculum. It also recommends tech-free periods and confidential logs for student referrals to counselors. Parents are advised to manage screen use at home by creating tech-free zones, introducing family "digital fasting" periods, and switching off all screens at least one hour before bedtime.

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