Inspector Jayanta Pal of Bankura found dead on Kethardanga tracks
India
Inspector Jayanta Pal from Bankura police was found dead on the railway tracks in Kethardanga, West Bengal, after being struck by a train.
This happened after he came back from a long medical leave.
While some eyewitnesses think it might have been suicide, Pal's family does not believe it was suicide.
Postmortem at Bankura Sammilani Medical College
A postmortem was completed at Bankura Sammilani Medical College on Saturday afternoon to figure out what really happened.
The police are also looking into why he crossed the tracks instead of using a nearby subway and are checking his phone and the earlier incident in which he reportedly shot himself, to understand his state of mind.
Pal's son-in-law Rajiv Mukherjee has said, "At least I do not think it was suicide."