Inspector Nand Kishore says he was assaulted during NEET protest
Delhi Police Inspector Nand Kishore says he was assaulted while on duty during the NEET paper leak protest near Parliament on July 20, 2026.
Things got out of hand after protesters broke through a barricade.
Kishore told CNN-News18 he was hit by stone pelters and people allegedly involved in theft.
Police used facial recognition technology
Kishore shared that he narrowly escaped being lynched and plans to file a personal FIR for accountability. He alleged he was attacked by stone pelters and thieves and called for strict action.
The protest turned violent after police used tear gas and batons; some protesters responded by throwing stones at security forces.
To keep things under control, Delhi Police used facial recognition technology to spot over 2,500 people with criminal records near the site.
Officials stressed this tech wasn't aimed at peaceful demonstrators but at preventing further violence.