Inspector Nand Kishore says he was assaulted during NEET protest

Kishore shared that he narrowly escaped being lynched and plans to file a personal FIR for accountability. He alleged he was attacked by stone pelters and thieves and called for strict action.

The protest turned violent after police used tear gas and batons; some protesters responded by throwing stones at security forces.

To keep things under control, Delhi Police used facial recognition technology to spot over 2,500 people with criminal records near the site.

Officials stressed this tech wasn't aimed at peaceful demonstrators but at preventing further violence.