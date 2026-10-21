Inspectors find garbage, animal waste, open defecation in Munak Canal
India
Delhi's Munak Canal, which provides water for most of the city, was found full of garbage and animal waste during a recent inspection.
Inspectors also noticed open defecation along the canal, raising some real worries about water safety and health.
Officials propose Munak walls or pipelines
To fix things, officials have suggested restricting access to the canal, maybe by building boundary walls or switching to pipelines.
The Delhi Jal Board is teaming up with IIT Delhi to study better solutions.
Both Delhi and Haryana are also looking at tighter security around the canal.
For now, authorities say all water is treated before reaching taps, so there is no immediate health risk, but clearly, long-term fixes are needed.