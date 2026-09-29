Instagram creator bejaintle disguises as woman to test Delhi safety
India
Instagram creator bejaintle took to the streets of Delhi at night, disguised as a woman, to see firsthand what women face when traveling alone.
For two hours, he rode a scooter in full makeup and women's clothes, filming reactions to highlight just how tough things can get for women out on their own.
Video shows harassment, sparks debate
Throughout the ride, he dealt with stares, men trying to approach or follow him, and awkward moments, especially when people realized it was all an experiment.
The video quickly caught attention online and sparked fresh debates about everyday safety challenges for women in urban India, making many reflect on why things still need to change.