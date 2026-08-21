INTEC urges Delhi University to expel professor over casteist remarks

INTEC reminded the university that educators should promote inclusivity and social harmony, not undermine them.

They said, "Academics and leaders in higher education carry a duty to foster social harmony and uphold egalitarian principles. Utterances of this nature degrade the standing of an educator and undermine the inclusive academic environment that University of Delhi strives to maintain."

So far, university officials haven't responded to INTEC's complaint, but the group's demand puts a spotlight on fighting discrimination in academic spaces.