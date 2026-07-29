ISI planning petrol bomb attacks on Independence Day, intel flags 

On the night of July 25-26, two petrol bombs were thrown at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district office in Sangrur.

One bottle hit the outer wall near the kitchen area, causing burn marks and a low-intensity fire. The second fell outside.

Punjab Police officials said this attack was executed on orders from Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti, acting under the ISI's directives.

"Security agencies remain on high alert," a senior police officer said.