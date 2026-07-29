ISI planning petrol bomb attacks on Independence Day, intel flags
What's the story
Intelligence reports have warned of a major escalation in Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed terror tactics in Punjab. According to the Indian Express, the new strategy includes the use of petrol bombs for planned attacks on Independence Day and the weeks leading up to it. These devices are considered low-grade but easy to make and highly effective for spreading terror. They form part of a larger arsenal that includes remote-controlled RDX-based prefabricated IEDs, classic RDX tiffin bombs, hand grenades, among others.
Attack details
Recent attack on BJP office in Sangrur
On the night of July 25-26, two petrol bombs were thrown at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district office in Sangrur.
One bottle hit the outer wall near the kitchen area, causing burn marks and a low-intensity fire. The second fell outside.
Punjab Police officials said this attack was executed on orders from Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti, acting under the ISI's directives.
"Security agencies remain on high alert," a senior police officer said.
Attack strategy
Intelligence reports on new strategy
The intelligence assessments, based on recently busted terror modules and tech-based espionage cases, indicate a recalibrated multi-pronged approach, with the aim to destabilize law and order in Punjab.
The newspaper reported that pro-Khalistan terrorist nodes, primarily Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), as well as transnational organized criminal networks based in Germany, France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Malaysia, and elsewhere, are expected to receive large quantities of militant hardware for these operations.
Counter-terrorism measures
Busting terror modules
The ISI is also preparing direct strikes through its own agents dressed as bogus pro-Khalistani outfits, the report added.
So far in 2026, the Punjab Police have busted 10 terror modules and arrested 137 people.
They have recovered an extensive arsenal including automatic rifles, revolvers/pistols, RDX-based prefabricated IEDs, hand grenades, and walkie-talkie sets.
These efforts mirror recent foiled plots such as the busting of an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International module on July 26.
Recruitment strategy
Bhatti's remote operations and attacks
Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist widely described by security agencies as an ISI proxy, has been actively leading efforts to increase instability in Punjab through a hybrid network of local recruits, cross-border smuggling, and low-intensity strikes.
He operates remotely through social media and encrypted channels, recruiting unemployed youth with monetary incentives.
His network has been linked to multiple incidents in the state, including grenade attacks near influencer Roger Sandhu's residence and on a Gurdaspur police station.