Intelligence warns CJP flag-hoist at Connaught Place may become sit-in
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is planning a Lehra Do Tiranga flag-hoisting at Connaught Place this Friday, but intelligence agencies think it could turn into a nonstop sit-in.
What started as a symbolic event may shift focus to demanding the release of jailed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
Similar CJP protests in the past have already made officials wary.
Security tightened around Parliament House
Officials are getting ready for possible disruptions, with concerns that some attendees might stick around and form small groups, making things tricky to manage.
Security has been ramped up around key spots like Parliament House, and police will be keeping an eye on social media for any last-minute updates or changes.
Previous CJP gatherings have even led to clashes and injuries among police, so everyone's on alert this time.