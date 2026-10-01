Intelligence warns CJP flag-hoist at Connaught Place may become sit-in

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is planning a Lehra Do Tiranga flag-hoisting at Connaught Place this Friday, but intelligence agencies think it could turn into a nonstop sit-in.

What started as a symbolic event may shift focus to demanding the release of jailed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Similar CJP protests in the past have already made officials wary.