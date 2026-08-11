IMD warns of heavy rainfall in several parts of India

Northwest India is likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh, and Uttarakhand from August 11-16.

East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 11.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab will also see widespread rainfall on August 11 and again on August 13.