IMD warns of heavy rainfall in several parts of India
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across several parts of India in the coming week. The IMD's All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin, released on August 11, forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in many states between August 11 and 16. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and strong surface winds in several regions.
Regional forecast
Rainfall expected in northwest India
Northwest India is likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh, and Uttarakhand from August 11-16.
East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 11.
Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab will also see widespread rainfall on August 11 and again on August 13.
Odisha forecast
Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar
Odisha is likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall between August 12 and 15.
The IMD has warned that heavy rain could affect roads and railways, while waterlogging and flooding may occur in low-lying areas.
Jharkhand and Bihar are also expected to see increasingly widespread rainfall from August 12 and 13, respectively.
Other regions like Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar will also receive heavy rainfall during the week.
Northeast forecast
Rainfall to affect northeastern states
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from August 12-16.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to see fairly widespread to widespread rain from August 11-16.
Thunderstorms and lightning are possible across the region, with gusty winds expected in some areas.
Regional forecast
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and western India
West Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive widespread rainfall on August 11-12, while East Madhya Pradesh will see similar conditions from August 11-16.
Chhattisgarh is expected to receive widespread rain from August 13-16.
In western India, Konkan and Goa are likely to witness widespread rainfall till August 16.
The Gujarat Region will also see widespread rain from August 11-13, with heavy rains possible over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa on August 11.
Southern forecast
Rainfall expected in southern states
Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from August 11-16.
Other regions such as Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and parts of Karnataka are likely to receive isolated/scattered rainfall.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also predicted. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may experience such conditions from August 11-14, while Tamil Nadu may see thunderstorms with gusty winds on August 11.