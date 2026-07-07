Intense rain causes flash floods in Doda and Kishtwar, J&K
India
Intense rain has caused major flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir, especially around Doda and Kishtwar.
Streets in Thathri are underwater, homes are flooded, and debris from road work dumped into streams has only made things worse.
J&K locals upset, relief teams respond
Floodwaters have destroyed property and left cars buried under rubble.
Locals are upset with authorities for not managing the situation better.
Relief teams are on the ground now, trying to clear roads, help affected families, and assess just how much damage has been done.