Intense rainfall in Gujarat kills 3 including 2 farm workers

Kamlesh and Mitesh Chaudhary bodies found

Kamlesh Chaudhary, 40, and Mitesh Chaudhary, 41, were swept away by an overflowing stream in Valod taluk; their bodies were found after a long search.

In Valsad's Dharampur taluk, Dhakalbhai Kesre died when heavy rain and strong winds brought down his hut's roof. His wife was injured but survived.

Some areas saw almost half a meter of rain in just one day, with local authorities on alert for more trouble.