Intense rainfall in Gujarat kills 3 including 2 farm workers
India
Gujarat was hit by intense rainfall on Friday, leading to three tragic deaths.
Two farm workers drowned after getting caught in floodwaters while cutting wood in Tapi district, and a 69-year-old man lost his life when his hut's roof collapsed during the stormy weather.
Kamlesh and Mitesh Chaudhary bodies found
Kamlesh Chaudhary, 40, and Mitesh Chaudhary, 41, were swept away by an overflowing stream in Valod taluk; their bodies were found after a long search.
In Valsad's Dharampur taluk, Dhakalbhai Kesre died when heavy rain and strong winds brought down his hut's roof. His wife was injured but survived.
Some areas saw almost half a meter of rain in just one day, with local authorities on alert for more trouble.