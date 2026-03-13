Interfaith couple marries in Kerala temple; father fears 'problems'
India
Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan's interfaith wedding has become the talk of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.
Their marriage, which took place at a Kerala temple on March 11, only came to light after it went viral online, surprising their families and drawing strong interest in their village.
Farman's family learned about marriage through media
Farman's family had no idea about the wedding plans and learned about it through media reports.
His father, Jafar Ali, admitted he's worried about what the future holds for them, saying simply, "This will create problems in the family in the future."
The couple's decision has sparked discussion locally, with many residents closely following developments.