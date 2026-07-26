Internal review faults Rapid Action Force over Sansad Chalo lapses

Turns out, many RAF personnel sent in were more used to special ops than handling city crowds, which led to mistakes.

Now, RAF members deployed for crowd control must have undergone conversion training or received a briefing, and must wear protective gear like helmets and visors.

There's also a new focus on restraint: force should only be used as a last resort, with clear warnings first.

Pellet guns and electric shields are off the table in Delhi for now as part of these changes.