Internal review faults Rapid Action Force over Sansad Chalo lapses
An internal review has called out the Rapid Action Force (RAF) for serious operational lapses during the CJP's Sansad Chalo march on June 20, 2026.
The operation saw three protesters injured by pellet guns, something Inspector General Seema Dhundhia linked to poor planning, unclear briefings, and slow communication.
RAF crowd control rules tightened
Turns out, many RAF personnel sent in were more used to special ops than handling city crowds, which led to mistakes.
Now, RAF members deployed for crowd control must have undergone conversion training or received a briefing, and must wear protective gear like helmets and visors.
There's also a new focus on restraint: force should only be used as a last resort, with clear warnings first.
Pellet guns and electric shields are off the table in Delhi for now as part of these changes.