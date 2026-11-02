'Don't behave like protesters': Infighting erupts within Delhi Police
What's the story
Tense scenes unfolded outside the Delhi Police Headquarters (HQ) on Monday morning as around 100 police personnel protested against the transfer of two colleagues. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha and Inspector Arun Kumar were transferred after an incident at Shahdara police station on October 23 in which an advocate suffered a severe head injury during a scuffle. This incident led to an indefinite strike by district court lawyers.
Protest details
Transfers ordered after lawyers demand action
The lawyers called off their strike on October 28 after the transfers of Vashistha and Kumar were ordered.
The transfers, however, caused anger within the Delhi Police, with some protesters demanding a Sampark Sabha with the Commissioner to voice their concerns over these transfers.
According to the Indian Express, messages circulated on Delhi Police WhatsApp groups had urged personnel to gather outside PHQ on Monday morning in support of the transferred officers and demand their reinstatement.
Incident
Cop's counter claim
A police sub-inspector, who was part of the gathering, said on Sunday, "There is a 30 minute video in which men wearing black coats were seen assaulting the ACP and the SHO and still, a transfer order has come for them."
"If we are wearing body cams and there is proof that we are not in the wrong, then why are we facing action?" he asked.
Protest response
Senior officers urge protesting cops to take grievances inside PHQ
As they gathered outside the HQ, senior officers, including New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma, reached the scene and tried to convince the protesters to take their grievances inside.
Sharma was seen speaking to Vashistha, urging him not to protest, the Indian Express reported.
He reminded the officers of their duty as a disciplined force and asked them not to act like protesters.
However, no senior police official came out of PHQ to address the gathering or respond to their concerns.
Past protest
Police personnel meet with commissioner Kumar
Standing outside the HQ, Vashishta said they only wanted to meet the police commissioner.
"Our demands are clear. We need to meet CP sir. There needs to be an SOP (standard operating procedure) to deal with such matters. If this happens to us, how will we fight to save....people of the city?" Vashishta said amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and"Police Ekta Zindabad."
Around 11:30am, Vashishta and the other personnel were eventually inside police headquarters to meet the commissioner.