International Childhood Cancer Day: How to spot cancer in kids
International Childhood Cancer Day is observed each year—a reminder that childhood cancer can happen to anyone, often without warning or clear risk factors.
In India alone, up to 75,000 new cases are reported each year.
Spotting these cancers early really boosts survival chances, but not every child gets the same access to treatment across the country.
Leukemia, brain tumors, and lymphomas are most common
Leukemia leads as the most common childhood cancer, followed by brain tumors and lymphomas.
Signs like ongoing fever, unexplained bruises, lasting bone pain, or swollen lymph nodes shouldn't be ignored—even if they seem like regular illnesses.
Dr. Pearl Anand emphasizes that early detection and better healthcare access can improve outcomes for these children.
If symptoms stick around, getting them checked out quickly makes a real difference.