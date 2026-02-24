International Military Adventure Challenge Cup 2026: All you need
India's first-ever International Military Adventure Challenge Cup in Guwahati began on February 18, with the principal competitive segment running through February 23 and the closing ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, with 12 teams from eight countries taking on the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas.
The principal competitive segment took place February 18-23, bringing together squads from places like Brazil, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and more—plus Indian Army, Air Force and Coast Guard teams.
Competitors pushed their limits with a duathlon (21.1km run + 59.5km cycle) or an even tougher triathlon that adds a long rafting stretch.
It's all about testing fitness and teamwork in wild mountain terrain.
Off the track, daily cultural evenings and warm welcomes are helping everyone bond before the big awards ceremony on February 25.