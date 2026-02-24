International Military Adventure Challenge Cup 2026: All you need India Feb 24, 2026

India's first-ever International Military Adventure Challenge Cup in Guwahati began on February 18, with the principal competitive segment running through February 23 and the closing ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, with 12 teams from eight countries taking on the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas.

The principal competitive segment took place February 18-23, bringing together squads from places like Brazil, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and more—plus Indian Army, Air Force and Coast Guard teams.