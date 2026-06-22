Rudraprayag: Nihangs take Sikh devotee hostage at gurdwara
What's the story
A group of Nihangs, armed with swords and spears, has taken a Sikh devotee hostage at the Gurudwara Langar Damdama Sahib in Nagrasu, Rudraprayag district. The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the Nihangs demanded 50-60 rooms in the gurudwara for protesters coming to demonstrate against a recent clash in Karnaprayag. When their demands weren't met, they resorted to violence and took an elderly Sikh devotee hostage on the gurdwara's roof.
Incident background
Hostage situation follows clash over parking row
The hostage situation stems from a clash between the Nihangs and locals in Karnaprayag on June 16. The clash was over a parking dispute near a hotel, injuring four locals and one Nihang pilgrim. Four Nihangs were arrested in connection with this incident and are currently in judicial custody till June 30. This prompted Nihangs to head to Karnaprayag to protest their arrest.
Official intervention
Negotiations on, hope for breakthrough
Rudraprayag District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have reached the scene to negotiate with the Nihangs. The Garhwal Commissioner is also present in Rudraprayag to manage the situation. Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar stated that the dialogue had made positive progress, as one of the Nihangs came down from the roof to interact with officials and the police. Discussions with the remaining members are ongoing.
Security measures
Internet suspended, paramilitary forces deployed
In the wake of these developments, the Uttarakhand government has suspended internet services in Rudraprayag and Karnaprayag. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed under Section 163 of BNSS to prevent gatherings of five or more people. Paramilitary forces have been deployed at all entry points to Karnaprayag and Nagrasu to stop a planned march by Nihangs. Officials have warned against the circulation of misleading information, saying the incident was an internal dispute between the gurdwara's sewadars and the Nihangs.