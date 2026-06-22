Rudraprayag: Nihangs take Sikh devotee hostage at gurdwara

Security measures

Internet suspended, paramilitary forces deployed

In the wake of these developments, the Uttarakhand government has suspended internet services in Rudraprayag and Karnaprayag. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed under Section 163 of BNSS to prevent gatherings of five or more people. Paramilitary forces have been deployed at all entry points to Karnaprayag and Nagrasu to stop a planned march by Nihangs. Officials have warned against the circulation of misleading information, saying the incident was an internal dispute between the gurdwara's sewadars and the Nihangs.