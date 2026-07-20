Mobile internet shut in Delhi areas after CJP protesters-cops clash 

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke earlier alleged that a truck full of stones was parked near Jantar Mantar ahead of its planned "Chalo Sansad" march.

He also claimed a damaged van was placed near the protest site, which could be used to accuse protesters of vandalism.

The CJP itself has issued a list of do's and don'ts, urging participants to make the march nonviolent, carry only the Indian flag, and avoid confrontations with police.