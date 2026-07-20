Mobile internet shut in Delhi areas after CJP protesters-cops clash
What's the story
Mobile internet has been reportedly shut in parts of central Delhi as a precautionary measure ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament, which begins its Monsoon Session on Monday. The protest is aimed at demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive exams and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, Delhi Police denied permission for the march and imposed heavy security measures across central Delhi, including barricading roads and deploying riot-control vehicles.
Protest crackdown
Thousands gather at Jantar Mantar
Despite heavy rain, thousands of CJP supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar for the planned march.
The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters marching from Mandi House toward Jantar Mantar.
Five metro stations, Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth, were closed over security concerns.
This left hundreds of commuters stranded or taking longer routes to their destinations.
Peaceful appeal
CJP appeals to supporters to remain calm
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke earlier alleged that a truck full of stones was parked near Jantar Mantar ahead of its planned "Chalo Sansad" march.
He also claimed a damaged van was placed near the protest site, which could be used to accuse protesters of vandalism.
The CJP itself has issued a list of do's and don'ts, urging participants to make the march nonviolent, carry only the Indian flag, and avoid confrontations with police.
Health update
Activist Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized
Tensions escalated on Saturday after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on the 21st day of a hunger strike, was forcibly taken to the hospital.
His condition remains stable but under close medical supervision at Safdarjung Hospital.
Meanwhile, three student activists ended their 23-day hunger strike after appeals from parliamentarians and civil society members to continue the movement through Parliament and public campaigns.