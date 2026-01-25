Internet's back in Assam's Kokrajhar, Chirang after 4-day shutdown
Mobile internet is finally back in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, Assam, after being cut off for four days due to violent clashes that left two people dead.
The trouble started in January when a mob attacked a vehicle over suspected cattle theft, leading to one death and several injuries.
Why was the internet shut down?
Authorities suspended mobile data following clashes that erupted on January 21, 2026; services were restored on January 24, 2026.
Calls and broadband still worked, but students struggled with exam prep, interns couldn't work smoothly, and daily life went digital-free for a while.
Things are calming down
With nearly all relief camps closed and normalcy returning, Additional Superintendent of Police Nabanita Sharma said they're keeping an eye on social media—anyone posting provocative stuff can expect action.