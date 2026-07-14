Badrinath Dham funds misappropriation case: SIT questions top officials
What's the story
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged misappropriation of funds at Badrinath Dham has intensified its investigation. The SIT, headed by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, is focusing on top administrative officials, according to ANI. The team has questioned Temple Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad and his Personal Assistant Atul Dimri over possible lapses in oversight.
Investigation progress
Nautiyal's arrest sparks probe into temple donations
The SIT is also examining CCTV footage from the temple's control room to track daily donations.
The investigation has already led to the arrest of Pramod Nautiyal, an Offering and Donation Officer at Badrinath Dham.
Nautiyal was arrested from Dehradun and later brought to Badrinath for further questioning.
He faces serious allegations of misappropriating offerings made by devotees at the temple.
Expanding probe
Insiders under scrutiny in temple offerings case
However, the SIT's investigation has now expanded beyond Nautiyal.
While reviewing CCTV footage from June 25, investigators found other Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employees acting suspiciously in the currency-counting room.
These employees are now under active scrutiny as part of a possible insider network involved in the misappropriation of funds.
Political fallout
Political blame game erupts over Badrinath Dham donations row
The investigation has also sparked a political controversy with Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal and BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi trading allegations.
Dwivedi accused Godiyal of politicizing the issue, while Godiyal accepted the challenge and said he was prepared to publicly answer every allegation made against him.
The matter was first raised by Bhairav Sena founder Sandeep Khatri, who alleged mismanagement of donations at the temple.
Investigation aftermath
Internal inquiry found irregularities during thali offerings counting
The allegations have attracted widespread attention as Badrinath Dham is one of India's most revered Hindu pilgrimage centers.
An internal inquiry on July 2, 2026, had found irregularities during the counting of thali offerings, leading to a First Information Report (FIR).
The FIR prompted police action and the involvement of the SIT in the case.
Government response
More arrests likely in Badrinath Dham fund misappropriation case
Uttarakhand government officials have said that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the investigation.
The SIT has indicated that more arrests may follow as evidence is gathered.
The ongoing probe continues to examine how temple offerings are handled and who is involved in the alleged misappropriation of funds at Badrinath Dham.