Investigators say Aditya Anand's 'X Storm' fuelled Noida protest

Noida police arrest at least 62

So far, police have arrested at least 62 people and filed 13 cases, nine of the arrested people were involved in arson and attacks on police.

Investigators are now looking into possible foreign involvement, since two X (formerly Twitter) accounts active during the protests were traced back to Pakistan using VPNs.

This has raised concerns about a bigger plan to disrupt industrial areas, so police are keeping a close eye on things.