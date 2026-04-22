Investigators say Aditya Anand's 'X Storm' fuelled Noida protest
Turns out, the Noida workers' protest on April 13 wasn't as spontaneous as it seemed.
Investigators say a social media group called "X Storm," created by Aditya Anand (who's now under arrest), played a big role in spreading videos and messages that fired up the unrest.
Protesters also joined WhatsApp groups like "Workers' Movement" using QR codes, sharing inflammatory messages and organizing through their phones.
Noida police arrest at least 62
So far, police have arrested at least 62 people and filed 13 cases, nine of the arrested people were involved in arson and attacks on police.
Investigators are now looking into possible foreign involvement, since two X (formerly Twitter) accounts active during the protests were traced back to Pakistan using VPNs.
This has raised concerns about a bigger plan to disrupt industrial areas, so police are keeping a close eye on things.