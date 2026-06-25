Investigators suspect planned murder in Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal death

CCTV shows Chetan Chaudhary trailing couple

CCTV footage shows Chaudhary trailing the couple up the hill in a hoodie despite hot weather, which was pretty unusual behavior.

Police believe Goyal and Chaudhary tried to kill Agarwal before and finally succeeded on June 18.

Witnesses noticed Goyal seemed oddly calm after the tragedy, with Agarwal's family pointing out her lack of grief and reluctance about their engagement.

The investigation is still ongoing as police dig deeper into motives and connections.