Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Investor challenges MNS over Marathi language issue
Sushil Kedia, the founder of a Mumbai-based investment service, has asked for police protection after getting threats for refusing to learn Marathi.
Kedia openly called out MNS chief Raj Thackeray's push for the language, labeling it "gross misconduct," and said he won't learn Marathi as long as this behavior continues.
TL;DR
MNS attack on shopkeeper
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande told Kedia to stick to business and not disrespect Marathi.
This comes right after MNS workers reportedly attacked a sweet shop owner in Mira Road over the same issue, which led to protests and shop closures across the area.
The party hasn't apologized, highlighting ongoing tensions around language in Maharashtra.