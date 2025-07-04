Mumbai woman commits suicide after domestic dispute
Mamta, 23, died by suicide at her husband Rajesh Jokhai Prasad Maurya's home in Sakinaka, Mumbai, on June 28.
The couple had only been married since June 2024—Mamta's second marriage—but her family says she faced constant pressure and abuse over dowry demands from Maurya and his family.
Her brother shared that Maurya took ₹5 lakh from their father for a flat and kept asking for more; Mamta often called home to talk about the harassment.
Investigators are now going through phone records
After Mamta's death, police registered an FIR against Maurya for abetment of suicide and dowry death.
Before she died, Mamta's brother, Shubham Kushwaha, reported that Maurya told him about slapping her following a fight with his mother.
Investigators are now going through phone records and statements from both families as they work to uncover what really happened and decide on further action.