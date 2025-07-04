Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Mumbai woman commits suicide after domestic dispute

Mamta, 23, died by suicide at her husband Rajesh Jokhai Prasad Maurya's home in Sakinaka, Mumbai, on June 28.

The couple had only been married since June 2024—Mamta's second marriage—but her family says she faced constant pressure and abuse over dowry demands from Maurya and his family.

Her brother shared that Maurya took ₹5 lakh from their father for a flat and kept asking for more; Mamta often called home to talk about the harassment.