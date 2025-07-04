A tale of deceit and murder in Uttar Pradesh

TL;DR

Accused wanted to sell family land

Pooja's troubled history played a role—she'd been divorced after attacking her first husband and later had an affair with her second husband's brother.

The conflict began when Pooja wanted to sell family land, but Sushila refused.

With help from Kamala and Anil, she killed Sushila, stole jewelry, and tried to hide the evidence.

Police recovered the stolen items soon after arresting all three.