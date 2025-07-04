A tale of deceit and murder in Uttar Pradesh
A land dispute in a Jhansi family took a tragic turn when Sushila Devi (54) was killed.
Police arrested her younger daughter-in-law Pooja Jatav, along with Pooja's sister Kamala and Kamala's partner Anil Verma, after Pooja confessed to the crime.
The case first pointed to another family member, but missing valuables and Pooja's late arrival raised suspicion.
Accused wanted to sell family land
Pooja's troubled history played a role—she'd been divorced after attacking her first husband and later had an affair with her second husband's brother.
The conflict began when Pooja wanted to sell family land, but Sushila refused.
With help from Kamala and Anil, she killed Sushila, stole jewelry, and tried to hide the evidence.
Police recovered the stolen items soon after arresting all three.