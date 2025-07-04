Over 20,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath in initial Yatra days

TL;DR

New Yatri Niwas Complex

To help with the rush, Sinha opened a new Yatri Niwas Complex at Baltal base camp—it can host 800 people and has key registration and security facilities.

He asked early arrivals to be patient so those registered for July 4 or 5 get priority.

Sinha also highlighted that safety and comfort are top priorities this year, adding that strong local support is making the journey better for everyone.