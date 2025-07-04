Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Over 20,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath in initial Yatra days
The Amarnath Yatra is off to a lively start, with over 20,000 people visiting the famous cave shrine in its first two days.
Pilgrims from all over India are heading to Jammu and Kashmir for a glimpse of the natural ice 'Shivling,' making it a big celebration across the region.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared the update on Friday.
TL;DR
New Yatri Niwas Complex
To help with the rush, Sinha opened a new Yatri Niwas Complex at Baltal base camp—it can host 800 people and has key registration and security facilities.
He asked early arrivals to be patient so those registered for July 4 or 5 get priority.
Sinha also highlighted that safety and comfort are top priorities this year, adding that strong local support is making the journey better for everyone.