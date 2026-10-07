IOC officer Mahesh Shelke stabbed to death in Hingoli, Maharashtra
India
An IOC officer, Mahesh Shelke, was killed in Hingoli, Maharashtra while sealing a gas station after a dispute with the owner's relatives.
He was stabbed and died on the spot: an incident that brings back memories of a similar attack on an IOC officer in 2005.
IOOA demands arrests, IOC extends support
Indianoil Officers's Association (IOOA) called the violence "Violence against an officer of a public sector organization is absolutely unacceptable," demanding quick arrests and that the safety and security of all officers serving the nation must be ensured.
IOC said it was extending all possible support to Shelke's family and had taken up the matter with the concerned authorities.